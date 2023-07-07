Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. increased its position in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GLW opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.