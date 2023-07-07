Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after buying an additional 1,588,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after buying an additional 702,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after buying an additional 560,034 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

