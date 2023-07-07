Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $864,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $944.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $647.54 and a 12-month high of $964.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $928.78 and a 200-day moving average of $868.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.