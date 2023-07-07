Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $974,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.7 %

PHM stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

