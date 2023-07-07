Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 115,741 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,364 shares of company stock valued at $117,712 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $162.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

