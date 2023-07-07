Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

