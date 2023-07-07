Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,024 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

