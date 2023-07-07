Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 575,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,677 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 192,311 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.