Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.74. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.37%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

