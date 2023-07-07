Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $197.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

