Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.53.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $257.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.94 and a 200 day moving average of $233.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

