Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.