Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

HT stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $243.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Further Reading

