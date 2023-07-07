Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 2.6%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 219,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 910,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.17%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

