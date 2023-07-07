Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

HLLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Holley alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holley during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Price Performance

Holley stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48. Holley has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holley Company Profile

(Free Report

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.