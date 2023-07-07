Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 331.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

