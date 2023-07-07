HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Down 17.8% in June

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,513.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,903.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,903.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in HomeStreet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Down 1.6 %

HMST stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

