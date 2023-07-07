Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,686 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $49,965,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.