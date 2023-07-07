Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.43. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 2,883,387 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $792.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.