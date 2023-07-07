IDW Media (IDWM) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IDW Media to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.70 IDW Media Competitors $1.31 billion $655.23 million 2.74

IDW Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -19.97% -39.12% -5.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IDW Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 193 435 605 15 2.35

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 69.08%. Given IDW Media’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

IDW Media competitors beat IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

