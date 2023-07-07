IGEN Networks (IGEN) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Free Report) is one of 292 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IGEN Networks to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IGEN Networks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGEN Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A IGEN Networks Competitors 423 1742 4744 64 2.64

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.86%. Given IGEN Networks’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IGEN Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGEN Networks N/A N/A -0.02 IGEN Networks Competitors $615.55 million -$4.92 million 584.27

This table compares IGEN Networks and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IGEN Networks’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGEN Networks. IGEN Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IGEN Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGEN Networks N/A N/A N/A IGEN Networks Competitors -44.54% -247.96% -7.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of IGEN Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IGEN Networks peers beat IGEN Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About IGEN Networks

(Free Report)

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as Sync2 Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to IGEN Networks Corp. in June 2009. IGEN Networks Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lake Elsinore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.