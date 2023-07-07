iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 8.4%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.51. 113,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,061,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $540.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 88,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,410.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,630,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 665,400 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,031,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 308,193 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 437,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

