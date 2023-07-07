IMC Chicago LLC Buys 7,198 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.

