IMC Chicago LLC Sells 7,136 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 132.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPUU opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $262.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.06. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

