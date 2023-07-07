IMC Chicago LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.99 and a 1 year high of $108.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

