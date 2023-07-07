IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 7.52% of ProShares UltraShort Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLL opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

