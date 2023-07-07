InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) versus Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Head-To-Head Survey

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A InnSuites Hospitality Trust 8.13% 14.94% 3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 2.97 $520,000.00 $0.07 33.29

Analyst Ratings

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

