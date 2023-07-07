Insider Buying: Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Free Report) insider Diane Pass purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,500.00 ($14,333.33).

Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited offers English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also has a franchise network.

