Insider Buying: Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Purchases 188 Shares of Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) Director Marta R. Stewart bought 188 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,838.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,773.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SPG opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

