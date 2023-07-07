Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 8,755 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) insider Janis Hoyt sold 8,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $14,533.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,004.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Janis Hoyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Janis Hoyt sold 10,000 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,300.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Janis Hoyt sold 4,431 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $7,000.98.

Honest Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HNST opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. On average, analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Honest by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Honest by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Honest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Honest by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Honest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

