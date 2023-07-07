Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 608,798 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 608,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $11,615,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,826,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $14,608,000.00.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vertex by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

