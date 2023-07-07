InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stake Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in InterDigital by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in InterDigital by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.