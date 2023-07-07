International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RGR opened at $52.53 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

