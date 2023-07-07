International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Welltower Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 349.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile



Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

