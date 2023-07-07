International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $61,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $19,883,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 121,027 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $185.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.36. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $85.49 and a one year high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

