International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap-on Stock Down 0.9 %
Snap-on stock opened at $281.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.43.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,219.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
