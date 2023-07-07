International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 400,500 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

