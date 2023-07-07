International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 339 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $62,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $218.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $225.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

