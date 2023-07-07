International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

