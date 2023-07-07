Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $15.34 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Intesa Sanpaolo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

