Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.35.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $330.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

