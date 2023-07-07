Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 78,379 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,568 call options.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the period.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

