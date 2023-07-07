Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 78,379 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,568 call options.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth about $767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 487,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the period.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

