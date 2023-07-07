Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Trading Down 4.0 %

CCJ opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

