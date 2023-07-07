Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Katapult by 178.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Katapult has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 288.92% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

