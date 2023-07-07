Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,196 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the average daily volume of 5,123 put options.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $284,991,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.