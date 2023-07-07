iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $442.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.20. The company has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

