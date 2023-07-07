iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 159,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 290,599 shares.The stock last traded at $25.97 and had previously closed at $25.95.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $715.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FM. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth $311,000.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

