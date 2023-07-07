iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

