iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 152,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 70,357 shares.The stock last traded at $71.59 and had previously closed at $71.73.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $762.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

