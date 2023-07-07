iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 60,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 70,925 shares.The stock last traded at $200.71 and had previously closed at $201.40.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.27.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.